Free iced coffee today as Dunkin Donuts marks end of hurricane season

Dunkin Donuts is giving away free iced coffees today to mark the end of hurricane season.
By Carlos FríasFor Miami.com

Dunkin Donuts is giving away free iced coffees today in celebration of the end of hurricane season.

Several Dunkin Donuts locations are touting their #CupOfThanksFlorida promotion as a sigh of relief for the end of a destructive hurricane season that Floridians are glad to see end. Hurricane season ended Nov. 30.

Only select locations are participating in the giveaway.

