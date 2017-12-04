Dunkin Donuts is giving away free iced coffees today to mark the end of hurricane season.

Dunkin Donuts is giving away free iced coffees today in celebration of the end of hurricane season.

Several Dunkin Donuts locations are touting their #CupOfThanksFlorida promotion as a sigh of relief for the end of a destructive hurricane season that Floridians are glad to see end. Hurricane season ended Nov. 30.

Only select locations are participating in the giveaway.

Make this Monday a little better with a FREE Small Iced Coffee at participating local Florida Dunkin' locations. See you soon! #CupOfThanksFlorida Limit one per guest. Participation may vary. pic.twitter.com/LY0aZybiqf — Dunkin' Donuts S Fla (@DDSoFla) December 4, 2017