One contestant has a very intense back story on The Bachelorette: Who is Josiah?

Oh Josiah. You are a smooth operator. A big shot.

Walking into the mansion like you owned the place.

Rocking that bow tie.

Rachel Lindsay probably doesn’t what hit her.

We kind of do. The Fort Lauderdale resident actually has a back story and it’s intense.

Josiah Daniel Graham is a former Broward County prosecutor who entered the legal profession for personal reasons — he had a chequered past and now wants to be on the good side of the law.

As for his education, his Facebook page shows he’s a Florida guy through and through, attending Parkway Middle School of the Arts and South Plantation High School; the University of Central Florida in Orlando and Florida State University College of Law in Tallahassee.

Wildest experience of my life. Join me on my journey to find love. I met some really cool dudes and an amazing woman! American Social this Monday at 9pm! #thebachelorette #thebacheloretteseason13 #RoseBoys #Rose #love #TeamJosiah A post shared by Josiah Graham 🇯🇲🌹 (@josiahdgraham) on May 17, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

When he’s not trying to snag roses, his day job is prosecuting baddies at Kelley/Uustal, which deals with a lot of wrongful death cases.

We told you: Intense.

Graham also a tragic past: His brother who was bullied for being overweight, and eventually hung himself in the family’s back yard.