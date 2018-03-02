Posted on

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik seen in Miami smoking – again

Zayn MalikGetty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Dude, you’re a public figure with legions of young, impressionable fans.

So just stop.

We’re talking about Zayn Malik.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

The former One Direction singer was snapped by paps puffing on a cigarette somewhere in Miami on Thursday. The Daily Mail reports that the musician was shopping for a keyboard, which you can see him carrying (the store didn’t give him a bag?). On his social media, you can see he is working on some new music and it seems South Florida is inspiring his creativity.

This isn’t the first time the “Pillow Talk” singer, 25, has been seen polluting his young lungs.

;)❤️

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Last week, the Brit posted an Instagram pic of himself in a haze of smoke, and followers (he has 27 million plus) pleaded with him to take better care of himself.

Wrote one fan  majwlp: “Hey. You need to quit smoking. Isn’t your voice the key to your career? So your throat should be extra important to you. You are ruining it. My mom died from lung cancer. My father died from throat cancer. Hope you can quit and be healthy. You are very talented.”

Added ezzeldin.sameh.7 “Stop smoking for your health.”

“Smoking kills,” commented raghav_vij_14 

 

 

Comments

More Like This
Do you love craft beer and arcades? Then you’ll love this Wynwood pop up
The biggest bounce house in the world is coming. Here’s how to get tickets.
Tourists Where should you stay in Key West? Here’s our ultimate guide to hotels
Coral Gables
Miami Guide
Top places to go for fun, leisure and history in Coral Gables
Did Wade steal an Indiana Pacer move? Come on. You know better than that.
Are you ready to put a ring on it? These are great places to propose in South Florida