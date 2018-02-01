Her too.

Kate Upton joined the movement.

On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated model called out veteran fashion brand Guess co-founder Paul Marciano on social media.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

“It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” tweeted Upton, who worked for Guess Jeans when first starting out.

Comments ran the gamut; some followers were supportive. Others, not so much.

“Shame on you for throwing shade on this man after he made your career. Nobody made you do anything you didn’t want too! If so, you could’ve called the cops. GTFO!” one user wrote.

Another chimed in, saying her baseball playing hubby Justin Verlander should step in: “Have your husband throw a heater at his dome.”

But actress Sade Sellers agreed with Upton, tweeting: “I worked with him for a few years and was too afraid to say anything, but this is true. So very true.”

Later, on Instagram, the 25-year-old who grew up in Melbourne, Florida, Instagrammed: “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo.”

When Upton was getting attacked by Insta-trolls for not speaking up sooner, fellow model Zienna Williams rushed to her defense: “I completely agree with this post. And i’ll say there is a reason for me not working for him anymore. Guess never gave me a hard time, but dealing with Marciano himself, I know exactly what she is talking about,” she wrote of the Moroccan designer. “It’s such a shame things are like that, but I’ve heard it from SO many girls. Especially the ones that are found through Instagram and does a lot of ‘test’ shoots.”

Soon after the posts, reporters caught up with Upton at LAX.

“I’m excited to tell my story,” Upton told TMZ . “Obviously it’s a huge problem.”

Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez are the current faces of Guess. We’ll have to wait to hear what those singers have to say, if anything.