For rent: David Cassidy’s former home in Fort Lauderdale

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Attention David Cassidy, superfans. We know you are upset right now.

The “Partridge Family” star died earlier this week amid complications of dementia and other ailments at a South Florida hospital.

For those of you who miss the “I Think I Love You” singer dearly, you can honor his memory by making a shrine with one of his lunchboxes from the 1970s. Or you can get a little more personal.

Cassidy’s former Fort Lauderale is currently being rented out by the night, TMZ reports.

The six bedroom, six bathroom waterfront mansion goes from $1,200 to almost $2,000 a night, adds the gossip website. There’s a three night minimum.

The pad comes with a pool, spa, barbecue, volleyball court and other perks.

Memories of staying at the teen heartthrob’s onetime home?

Priceless.

