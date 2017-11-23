Attention David Cassidy, superfans. We know you are upset right now.

The “Partridge Family” star died earlier this week amid complications of dementia and other ailments at a South Florida hospital.

For those of you who miss the “I Think I Love You” singer dearly, you can honor his memory by making a shrine with one of his lunchboxes from the 1970s. Or you can get a little more personal.

Cassidy’s former Fort Lauderale is currently being rented out by the night, TMZ reports.

The six bedroom, six bathroom waterfront mansion goes from $1,200 to almost $2,000 a night, adds the gossip website. There’s a three night minimum.

The pad comes with a pool, spa, barbecue, volleyball court and other perks.

Memories of staying at the teen heartthrob’s onetime home?

Priceless.