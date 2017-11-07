What a couple of days for Kate Upton and baseball star Justin Verlander.

The Houston Astros player just snagged his first World Series ring on Wednesday – and his own wedding ring on Saturday.

Verlander married the Sports Illustrated model on Saturday in Italy.

According to their social media, the couple was married at a romantic, medieval church overlooking Tuscany’s Montalcino valley.

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

The model, who grew up in Melbourne, Florida, “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!”