Florida bikini babe Kate Upton lands yet another SI cover

Florida girl Kate Upton has done it again.

The Melbourne born beauty has graced the cover of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition for the third time. The issue has three different covers which hit stands on Wednesday, and they all are, um, quite attractive.

Upton is, sadly, not available. The stunner got engaged to baseball hunk Justin Verlander last year.

It means so much to set an example in body image even though through my life I have to figure it out for myself and I think that something that’s very important for me to tell young girls is, ‘You know, you don’t have to aim to be like me but aim to be like yourself because what makes us different is what makes us, us,'” Upton told E! News exclusively.

Upton last graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2013 and 2012. She said that she trained differently this time, she told E!.

“It was all about being strong and being strong for my lifestyle, not for fitting in a certain dress size, and finding my perfect body for myself—’perfect’ meaning, not actually perfect, but perfect that I can actually keep up with it and enjoy working out and eating healthy and then also really enjoy those cheat days!” she told the publication.

Incidentally, part time Miami resident Elle Macpherson holds the record with five — count ’em! — five covers.