Posted on

Flo Rida to visit Miami hospital where he was born

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Aww … What a nice guy.

Flo Rida is planning on stopping by Jackson Memorial Hospital Thursday morning, and not just because it’s the rapper’s birthplace.

The “My House” singer will mingle with patients and families at Holtz Children’s Hospital as Jackson’s first celebrity ambassador and help kick off a charity campaign, Let Your Heart Flo.

Flo, aka Tramar Lacel Dillard, will also be recording a lip syncing video with patients.

Talk about a get well card in the flesh.

As per a release, Jackson Health Foundation’s Ambassador Program works with national and local celebrity volunteers who are committed to supporting year-round campaigns and programs benefiting the patients and families who depend on Jackson Health System.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

Email feedback
