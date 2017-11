How’s this for a collaboration?

Flo Rida and Maluma.

The two music superstars are releasing a new song Nov. 17 and we think Miamians are going to like it.

Can’t wait for you guys to check out my new banger #HOLA featuring @Maluma dropping November 17th 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Flo Rida Official (@official_flo) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:59am PST

The Latin infused track is called “Hola,” and the video was shot in Colombia.

The rapper sings that he doesn’t speak the Spanish language but he doesn’t a translation for the word that means “hi.”