Are you ready for some ball?

We’re talking volleyball.

Throw some models in the mix and we’re talking a great, perfect for Miami event: Hawkers Model Volleyball, free and open to the public.

The always raucous co-ed tournament, in its ninth year, will be returning to Miami Beach on Feb. 17 and 18; iHeart Radio will be returning as marquee media partner. MTV’s Kenny Santucci and rapping superstar Flo Rida host the two day affair featuring wine by Whispering Angel, skin treatments by Lavelier and other fun offerings.

Oh, sorry. You want to watch sports? Alrighty then. That, too.

The four winning teams will win an all expense paid trip to rematch on the sandy beach of Resorts World Bimini on March 2-4, 2018 hosted by Luna Beach Club. The winning team will also be joining the Jack Brewer Foundation as Global Ambassadors.

To purchase VIP tickets, with limited table service, go to http://modelvolleyball.eventbrite.com