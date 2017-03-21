Posted on

These are the kind of spring breakers we can appreciate

Spring Break in Miami and Miami Beach
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

With the sun setting behind the row of pastel hotels in South Beach, the sandy shore was pocked with piles of aluminum cans and plastic cups and bottles — the leftovers from a typical Spring Break day.

Sun-kissed from a day of partying in the surf, Jourman Triana, a 22-year-old Florida International University senior, and his fraternity brothers saw the mess and started to clean up after themselves. They joined Miami Beach workers who began their nightly sweep to prepare the beach for the next day’s visitors.

“It doesn’t take much to pick up after yourself after partying,” said Triana, who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. “You can have fun and also do the right thing.”

 

“A big thank you to the @FIU spring breakers who stayed last night and helped clean up the beach! #KeepMBClean” tweeted the police department’s official account.

Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

These are the kind of spring breakers we can appreciate
Gordita is the most Miami pig you’ll ever meet

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Kuro Japanese restaurant is for straight-up bosses
Miami Guide
So MiamiA tour of lovely Westchester. Yes, Westchester
We asked seniors to react to clips from Ultra. It was hilarious
He traded in soccer stardom to be a DJ. Turns out it was a good call.
Tourists 5 Spotify playlists to fuel your Miami Music Week 2017
Why Miami audiences should feel special that Underworld is returning to Ultra Music Festival
Here’s everything you need to know to save big at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Tourists Vote for Miami’s best restaurant in the Munch Madness challenge
Tourists Still need a hotel & tickets to Ultra? The InterCon’s got you covered.
Tourists CityPlace Doral is FINALLY opening! Get the deets on the Doral’s newest destination.