These are the kind of spring breakers we can appreciate

With the sun setting behind the row of pastel hotels in South Beach, the sandy shore was pocked with piles of aluminum cans and plastic cups and bottles — the leftovers from a typical Spring Break day.

Sun-kissed from a day of partying in the surf, Jourman Triana, a 22-year-old Florida International University senior, and his fraternity brothers saw the mess and started to clean up after themselves. They joined Miami Beach workers who began their nightly sweep to prepare the beach for the next day’s visitors.

“It doesn’t take much to pick up after yourself after partying,” said Triana, who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. “You can have fun and also do the right thing.”

“A big thank you to the @FIU spring breakers who stayed last night and helped clean up the beach! #KeepMBClean” tweeted the police department’s official account.

