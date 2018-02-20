Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are now divorced

These two probably should have stayed together.

Two months after his ex wife Luann de Lesseps was arrested in Palm Beach for battery on a law enforcement officer, Tom D’Agostino is being investigated by police, Page Six reports.

Apparently, the businessman had a confrontation at tony restaurant Cucina Dell’Arte last weekend.

The site reports that D’Agostino was there with his latest girlfriend when he ran into an “an old business rival.”

Things didn’t go well.

Sources tell the site the other man said something untoward to Agostino’s date. Ruh roh.

Soon, liquid was flying as “both men hurled drinks at each other.”

Smartly, D’Agostino soon left, so there were no arrests. But there is reportedly some kind of investigation underway.

What’s in the water up there? Sheesh.

A rep for D’Agostino declined to comment to the NYC newspaper.

But E! News reports that Luann’s ex has not been contacted by cops yet.

“A ton of people were there and saw what happened. A man that is known around town went over and put his hands on Tom’s girlfriend,” a source told the gossip outlet. “Tom intervened and drinks were thrown by both Tom and the man.”

Doesn’t sound like a quiet night out.

“Chivalry is not dead,” D’Agostino told E! News. “I was protecting my girlfriend. The only thing I regret is spilling a very good martini.”

In October, he was linked to socialite Anna Rothschild, but it’s unclear who was at the eatery with the bald headed bachelor.

Anyhoo… As for de Lesseps, last week the former countess (she lost her title thanks to her quickie marriage) rejected a plea deal over her December arrest at the Colony Hotel. Well, her lawyer did.

“They said no when the the state attorney offered a settlement in her case,” Mike Edmondson, executive assistant to Dave Aronberg, state attorney for the Fifteen Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, told People.

The Real Housewives star is due back in court April 13.