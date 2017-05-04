Posted on

First an arrest, now a TV show for Luis Miguel

Mexican singer Luis Miguel performs during a concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday March 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

He was in the news lately for all the wrong reasons.

Now Luis Miguel is back in the news, and the timing is interesting. The singer is the subject of an authorized televised biopic.

The series, yet to be cast, will debut sometime next year on Telemundo, and is produced by Gato Grande Productions, run by two Mexican entrepreneurs.

“It has taken me a long time to want to tell my story and I have been looking for the right team to tell it the way it should be told,” said Luis Miguel in a statement.

The scripted show about Miguel, aka, El Sol de México (the Sun of Mexico), will also air on Netflix in Spain, according to CNET.

Univision is said to be also developing another series about the star, produced by Pedro Torres and Curiosity Media, reports TodoTVNews.

So, as we were saying: Things are looking up for the Grammy winner, known in some circles as the Latin Frank Sinatra. 

Earlier this week, Miguel surrendered to U.S. marshals after an arrest warrant for him was issued in L.A. The singer is suspected of not paying his former manager more than $1 million.

The former Miami resident was released on bond soon after and the case has been  transferred to federal court in California, according to CBS News

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Iron Chef protégé brings raw flavor to River Yacht Club
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ (PG-13)

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
How to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month in Miami
Miami Guide
Miami GemCauley Square is a hidden gem in Miami
Tourists Haitian Heritage Month Playlist: 10 konpa songs you have got to hear
Did Rolling Loud book the greatest rapper alive? You decide with this Kendrick Lamar primer
Joey Bada$$ on eve of Rolling Loud: ‘Miami has been super over-hyped’
Tourists This margarita costs $750. Just how rich are you fools?
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month
Tourists Tequila, lucha libre and giant piñatas? It must be Cinco de Mayo
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards