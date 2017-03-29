Lauren Jauregui: I am not in a romantic relationship with Camila Cabello

Lauren Jauregui wants to set the record straight (no pun intended)….

She did not have sex with that woman… Monica Lewinsky.

Oh wait, that was Bill Clinton.

@talented_kordei no I hate it because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever. — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) March 23, 2017

No seriously, folks. The Fifth Harmony singer told fans that she is most definitely not, nor has she ever been in a relationship with former bandmate Camila Cabello and she resents anyone saying so.

Jauregui came out as bisexual in late 2016 and Cabello has said she is positively single.

Some Harmonizers are so set on this couple being a couple they’ve come up with a Brangelina like portmanteau for the ladies. That’d be Camren.

To quote “Seinfeld:” Not that there’s anything wrong with that but…

But last week, Jauregui decided enough was enough, tweeting: “I hate [this] because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever.”

She accuses certain people of “sexualizing” her and her friendships for their “sick pleasure.”

Yikes.

Well, all righty then.

Camila … get a boyfriend quick and diffuse this, please.