Posted on

Lauren Jauregui: I am not in a romantic relationship with Camila Cabello

Getty
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Lauren Jauregui wants to set the record straight (no pun intended)….

She did not have sex with that woman… Monica Lewinsky.

Oh wait, that was Bill Clinton.

No seriously, folks. The Fifth Harmony singer told fans that she is most definitely not, nor has she ever been in a relationship with former bandmate Camila Cabello and she resents anyone saying so.

Jauregui came out as bisexual in late 2016 and Cabello has said she is positively single.

Some Harmonizers are so set on this couple being a couple they’ve come up with a Brangelina like portmanteau for the ladies. That’d be Camren.

To quote “Seinfeld:” Not that there’s anything wrong with that but…

But last week, Jauregui decided enough was enough,  tweeting: “I hate [this] because it’s invasive, scary, delusional, disrespectful to us both and was never real…Ever.”

She accuses certain people of “sexualizing” her and her friendships for their “sick pleasure.”

Yikes.

Well, all righty then.

Camila … get a boyfriend quick and diffuse this, please. 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Miami’s monthly traffic nightmare returns — this time with a party
Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 8 predictable and not-so predictable things to catch at the Locales Festival
Miami Guide
The definitive guide to art walks in Miami and Miami-Dade County
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence
Kendallites rejoice! You get your own Baru Latin Bar.
You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.
Gallery: Get Lost Miami at Little River Studios was turnt
Tourists What to eat at the Miami Open
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)