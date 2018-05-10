Fifth Harmony said they were taking a break. So what’s Lauren Jauregui up to now?

It won’t be the same.

When fans go see the Fifth Harmony concert at Hard Rock Live Friday night, there will be only be four women, instead of the original five.

As the world knows, in December 2016, Miami girl Camila Cabello branched out on her own. Very successfully, might we add.

The Cuban born singer spoke of the group’s tension toward the end in a lengthy interview with The New York Times.

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” Cabello said. “If anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”

As for the remaining members (Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei), they haven’t been a cohesive unit for a while now.

In March, they announced on social media that they were taking a break.

The women said they “realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

So Friday’s show will be interesting, seeing them together again.

It will be also interesting to see what the only other local will be doing with all her solo time. That would be Lauren Jauregui, who was born in Miami and went to Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

On Twitter Tuesday, she posted that she did some “cool s–t” in the studio.

“I know I keep saying this but I can’t wait to give you this world.”

On Instagram the following day, Jauregui looked as if she was attempting to make some beautiful music. She sits on a couch surrounded by microphone stands and burns an incense stick (not a joint as many commenters accused).

“In my elements,” read the caption.

Hmmm.

