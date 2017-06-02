Posted on

Then there were 4: Fifth Harmony releases first track minus Camila Cabello

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 01: (L-R) Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony visit Music Choice on June 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Bye Felicia.

Um, we mean, Bye Camila. 

Fifth Harmony, which has kept its name despite the fact that there are only four band members (Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei), just released the girl group’s first single without Camila Cabello.

Is it time for a name change? Or will they add a new person to their crew?

The track, called “Down,” is a collaboration with Gucci Mane, and can be  streamed on Spotify, Apple Music or bought on iTunes.

#DOWN ft. @laflare1017 out now ⬇️ @itunes (link in bio) @applemusic, @spotify

A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on

What do you think?

 

