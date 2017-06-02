Then there were 4: Fifth Harmony releases first track minus Camila Cabello
Bye Felicia.
Um, we mean, Bye Camila.
Fifth Harmony, which has kept its name despite the fact that there are only four band members (Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei), just released the girl group’s first single without Camila Cabello.
Is it time for a name change? Or will they add a new person to their crew?
The track, called “Down,” is a collaboration with Gucci Mane, and can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music or bought on iTunes.
What do you think?