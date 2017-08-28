Fifth Harmony, aka Fourth Harmony, could be Zero Harmony soon

It hasn’t even been a year since Miami’s Camila Cabello flew the Fifth Harmony coop. Now we hear the whole band may split up.

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui are set to go their separate ways, and possibly pursue solo careers the way Cabello did, reports UK’s The Sun.

WAS THAT SIPPOSED TO BE CAMILA DAMCMQKXM pic.twitter.com/xB9g46irDn — 🌈 (@elevenstare) August 28, 2017

An Epic Records source told the publication that their label believes in their individual talent: “Epic believes that each member has the potential to be a superstar in their own right.”

Shortly after winning the Best Pop Video award for “Down” (their first as a foursome) at the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night, a strange thing happened.

Five women, not four, hit the stage in shadow, faces cloaked. In a few seconds, a woman tumbles off, and then there are four. Twitter users took to social media complaining of the immense amount of shade thrown by Brooke, Kordei, Jane and Jauregui as we are left to assume it was Cabello who got thrown offstage.

The Sun article states the breakup could come after the release of their next album.