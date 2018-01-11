ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs during a special set with MGK during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

Camila Cabello is setting the record straight about leaving Fifth Harmony.

Apparently, the group just wasn’t a cohesive unit toward the end.

Tension started after Cabello’s 2015 collaboration with Shawn Mendes on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” the singer told The New York Times in a lengthy interview conducted in Miami.

The other members Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei weren’t pleased about their bandmate’s solo efforts.

“It became clear that it was not possible to do solo stuff and be in the group at the same time,” she told the paper, adding, “if anyone wants to explore their individuality, it’s not right for people to tell you no.”

Sadly, Cabello said she would have liked to stay with the band but it became impossible because she decided to follow her passion.

“I was just curious and I wanted to learn and I saw all these people around me making music, writing songs and being so free,” said the “Havana” singer whose debut solo album “Camila” drops Friday. “I just wanted to do that and it did not work.”

There is still some bad blood among the ladies, who she said gave her the ultimatum that led to her departure, announced in December 2016.

Remember last year’s MTV Video Music Awards? The four remaining performers appeared on stage to sing their new single, “Angel,” and suddenly a fifth woman appearing in silhouette was yanked off the stage.

That was an obvious jab at the former frontwoman, she thought.

“It definitely hurt my feelings,” said the Cuban-born Miami resident, who told the Times the stunt made her cry. “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?’

With all the great things happening in her life, it’s time to move on.

“I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life,” she said. “I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.”