Explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England; singer is OK

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Singer Ariana Grande visits the SiriusXM Studio on March 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

All these people wanted to do was enjoy an Ariana Grande concert.

They ended up running for their lives.

The New York Times reports that the Boca Raton native’s Monday night concert at Manchester Arena in England was under possible terrorist attack. An explosion was heard as Grande was finishing the show, which was reportedly packed to capacity. 

Cops across the pond reported “multiple deaths and injuries,” according to The Times.

The BBC reports at least 19 are dead. Public transportation has been halted. There is a huge amount of police activity. 

Was the pop star targeted? 

No word from Grande’s camp as of yet but Entertainment Weekly reports that she was not injured.  

 

 

