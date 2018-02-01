In her 15 years at Univisión, Lourdes Stephen was never the topic of news.

When her contract wasn’t renewed, suddenly the journalist was the story.

Her “Sal y Pimienta” gig and “Sin Rollos” segment on Despierta America were drying up.

Rumor had it that Stephen’s husband (who tweeted an odd, politically charged post to Stephen’s colleague Jorge Ramos) may been partially to blame.

The reporter had no comment about that.

Her only focus these days is her son.

“I have a lot of plans and little by little I’m going to see them materialize,” she told El Nuevo Herald.

In a video posted earlier this month on social media, she thanked all her fans and told them how happy she was to have had such a successful career, while making no mention for the reason she is leaving.

“My dear family, I want to tell you that after 15 years my time with Univision has closed,” she said in the video. “I want to firstly thank God that has always guided my steps throughout this wonderful chapter in my professional career.”

The video continues: “To you, the public, thank you for your support and for allowing me to inform you and entertain you in the different platforms. Thanks to you all for being here as without you, this doesn’t make sense. Thank you for giving me the privilege of serving you, which was always my objective. You have shared with me my pregnancy, the birth of my baby, I really do love you all.”