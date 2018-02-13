Looking good, lady.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan has still got it.

The television personality was pictured walking around all bikini-ed up in Miami Beach looking all fine and fit with her bestie Aisha Thalia on Monday.

“It was long overdue for us to sit on the beach and just catch up and have some quality time,” the Los Angeles based reality star wrote on Instagram.

“No matter how much time passes by, it’s always exactly the same great vibes!”

#HeldMyBreathTho Her hashtags were telling: local paparazzi were trying to get a bad shot of her but couldn’t, apparently because Jordan was on to them: #PapsTriedToCatchMeSlipping

The former beauty queen, 44, may be enjoying some down time but gets busy real soon. In March, she starts a new gig as co-host of a new daytime talk show called “ The Raw Word .”