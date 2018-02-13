Ex ‘Real Housewives’ star Claudia Jordan flaunts curves in Miami Beach
Looking good, lady.
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan has still got it.
The television personality was pictured walking around all bikini-ed up in Miami Beach looking all fine and fit with her bestie Aisha Thalia on Monday.
Reunited with the bestie! @aishathalia it was long overdue for us to sit on the beach and just catch up and have some quality time (with baby Aura of course)! No matter how much time passes by- it’s always exactly the same great vibes! I’m sure being a super mom is extremely hard and you constantly have to sacrifice to be an amazing parent- but you do it- and you do it well and look flawless doing so ! Glad Aura is now officially a beach baby now Too! She’s too cute! ❤️❤️❤️#HangingWithTheGirls #Beach #PapsTriedToCatchMeSlipping #HeldMyBreathTho
