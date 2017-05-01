Former Miami Dolphin Bryant McKinnie joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

Wait for it “Love & Hip Hop” fans …. the franchise is coming to Miami.

Yep, TMZ reports that Bryant McKinnie is already on board. The former University of Miami player is the first athlete to join the cast of the show which started in 2001 as “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

Sources tell the gossip site that McKinnie is a “fixture.”

The onetime offensive tackle (who was briefly with the Dolphins) won’t be focusing on athletics, though.

McKinnie is actually a Grammy winning music producer (for Pretty Ricky star Pleasure P’s solo debut The Introduction of Marcus Cooper), and is working with big time hip hop talent like Lil’ Kim on her fifth album called Season.

Kim told the TMZ: “I respect Bryant’s energy and input. When I really started to listen to him I realized that he really knows music and gives you nothing but real talk when you ask his opinions.”

The unlikely colleagues first met while in town while out on the nightlife scene, the rapper reports.

“It’s always the turn-up with him when I’m in Miami,” said Kim. “We actually met at the club and a lot of that type of energy is what I want on this new album, he knows that.”

As for the other music stars in the Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast, we are unclear. Trina apparently was offered a role but bailed, reports Starcasm.

Trick Daddy was another name in the mix, reported the Rickey Smiley Morning Show last year, but this has not been confirmed by VH1.

Time will tell.