Posted on

Former Miami Dolphin Bryant McKinnie joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Wait for it “Love & Hip Hop” fans …. the franchise is coming to Miami.

Yep, TMZ reports that Bryant McKinnie is already on board. The former University of Miami player is the first athlete to join the cast of the show which started  in 2001 as “Love & Hip Hop: New York.”

Sources tell the gossip site that McKinnie is a “fixture.”

The onetime offensive tackle (who was briefly with the Dolphins) won’t be focusing on athletics, though.

McKinnie is actually a Grammy  winning music producer (for Pretty Ricky star Pleasure P’s solo debut The Introduction of Marcus Cooper), and is working with big time hip hop talent like Lil’ Kim on her fifth album called Season.

Kim told the TMZ: “I respect Bryant’s energy and input. When I really started to listen to him I realized that he really knows music and gives you nothing but real talk when you ask his opinions.”

The unlikely colleagues first met while in town while out on the nightlife scene, the rapper reports.

“It’s always the turn-up with him when I’m in Miami,” said Kim. “We actually met at the club and a lot of that type of energy is what I want on this new album, he knows that.”

As for the other music stars in the Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast, we are unclear. Trina apparently was offered a role but bailed, reports Starcasm.

Trick Daddy was another name in the mix, reported the Rickey Smiley Morning Show last year, but this has not been confirmed by VH1.

Time will tell.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists This margarita costs $750. Just how rich are you fools?
Tourists Miami’s Burger expert tells you where to eat during National Burger Month

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Tequila, lucha libre and giant piñatas? It must be Cinco de Mayo
Miami Guide
The Smart-Person’s Guide to Coral Gables, with Books & Books Founder Mitchell Kaplan
A scouting report of Miami’s best Venezuelan restaurants
Jennifer Lopez slays with not one, but two dresses, at Latin Billboards
This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens
Argentina’s Urbanica Hotels debuts affordable option South of Fifth
Tourists The Betsy-South Beach is not your average Ocean Drive hotel
Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell