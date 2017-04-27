Landlubbers, look away: “Below Deck Mediterranean” is back for some more high seas shenanigans. Premiering 9 p.m. Tuesday on Bravo, the reality show documents the action aboard the 154 foot mega yacht, “Sirocco.” We chatted with Fort Lauderdale resident Lauren Cohen, Third Stew. According to her bio, Cohen is an ex-NFL cheerleader with a bubbly personality tailor made for yachting. “She prides herself on her enthusiasm and positive attitude, using her cheerleading skills to keep the guests and her crew always smiling.”

What are some plot points in this season?

This season you can expect incredible scenery of Croatia, challenges between the guests and crew, love triangles, and the franchise’s first ever female captain [Sandy Yawn]. Viewers can expect an almost entirely new crew lead by returning cast members Hannah and Bobby. The element of an almost all new crew, adds new drama, new adventures, new relationships, new friendships and new situations never seen before on “Below Deck.”

How is this season different from others?

We still show you the dynamic between crew members working in close quarters on a mega yacht. And being in Croatia this season, gave us all a great opportunity to explore this beautiful country and all that it had to offer, which is unlike anything you’ve seen before on previous Caribbean seasons or in the first season of “BDM.”

What is a typical day like for you on board?

That will all depend on whether we have charter guests on board or not. When we do have guests on, I am up on deck at 6:30 am setting up the breakfast table, and squeezing fresh squeezed orange juice. The rest of my day primarily focuses on housekeeping duties in the guest cabins and handling the entire crew and guests laundry in a timely manner. Also, I will usually float around and assist the other stewardesses with whatever needs to be done. Sometimes that can include bartending, serving meals, tending to guest needs, setting up beach picnics or day excursions, and organizing around the vessel.

What is the shooting process like?

This was a very different and interesting experience than previous yachts I’ve worked on. Working on a yacht already provides for small working spaces, so the extra people also on board with massive cameras felt a bit weird at first. After a few days the cameras just blend in and you almost forget they are there. When people are living, working, and playing in close quarters things are bound to get rocky!

What was your worst case of seasickness, if ever?

I luckily don’t get very seasick. On my first yacht job we did a crossing from the Dominican Republic to the Bahamas. I was definitely out of commission for a day or two while we were under way. I would say getting seasick is the worst part about the job, but luckily I’ve become accustomed to it now.