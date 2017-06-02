Family vacation from hell: Ex Miami Heat cheerleader suffers seizure

Talk about the vacation from hell.

Trista Sutter (nee Rehn) announced on social media she had a disturbing health scare while on vacation in Croatia with her family – her two kids and husband Ryan Sutter, whom she met on the first season of The Bachelorette.

The former Miami Heat cheerleader apparently suffered some type of seizure (she doesn’t go into details why) in front of her kids and it was traumatizing.

She posted a pic of herself Friday from a hospital bed.

The caption: “This was me yesterday….two hours after I had a seizure….two hours after I fell on my daughter’s chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue.”

Sutter was reflective and now realizes how short life truly is.

“I have an expiration date,” wrote the 44 year old who seems relatively healthy. However, in 2007, she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes while carrying son Maxwell.

It is unclear what ails her currently.