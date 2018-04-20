Everyone loves the decor of this Greek restaurant, so the owners opened a store down the street

You don’t need a passport to unearth Mediterranean delights in the shape of Greek hand-loomed pillows, evil eye jewelry, Turkish coffee makers and colorful ceramics. One need only visit freshly minted Mrs. Mandolin lifestyle store and café in the Buena Vista neighborhood.

Mrs. Mandolin is the newest venture from the husband-and-wife-duo behind Miami’s beloved restaurant Mandolin Aegean Bistro, Anastasia Koutsioukis and Ahmet Erkaya. “For many years, it was my dream to create an extension of Mandolin that felt similar to the way I actually lived my life and entertained at home,” Koutsioukis says.

Swathed in white and blue hues, Mrs. Mandolin’s assortment of home décor, jewelry, breezy frocks, python clutches and more are handpicked from her journeys across the Atlantic — and her very own backyard of Miami. Guests will discover off-the-beaten-path brands such as Bower Swim, Caravana, Carolina K, Ximena Kavalekas, Carrie Forbes, Creative Women, Innika Choo, Kalita, LemLem, Marysia, Soledad Lowe and more.

“Whenever I travel, I seek out the marketplace so I that I can fully experience the culture at its best. I wanted to transport the feeling of this magical place by selecting some of my favorite finds made by artisans. Each product has a story by its maker and it’s this that creates the personal connection with the items we bring home with us,” Koutsioukis says.

True to her Hellenic roots, Mrs. Mandolin whips up in-house baked goods inspired by the Greek pantry. The palm-tree and umbrella laced courtyard beckons guests to kick back, relax and live the relaxing Mediterranean way of life.

Opa to that!

Mrs. Mandolin, 4218 NE 2nd Ave., Miami; mandolinmiami.com