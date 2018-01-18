We love you, Jane Fonda.

At 80, the iconic actress is a bona fide rock star. STILL.

If showing up is 80 percent of life, she’s nailed it.

While doing media rounds for Netflix comedy “Grace & Frankie,” Fonda has been wearing a bandage on her lower lip.

On the Today show, the Oscar winner, who went on with costar Lily Tomlin, joked, “Well, the world is falling apart, what’s a lip?”

She revealed that she had a cancerous growth removed. But that hasn’t stopped her from taking selfies with fans, just covering up her tiny imperfection with her hand.

On Wednesday night, Fonda was at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the 15th annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards ceremony, as part of the NATPE conference.

Walking the red carpet like the showbiz vet she is, Fonda showed no signs of slowing down.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos honored Fonda for her activism and philanthropy.

“In a world obsessed with celebrity, Jane Fonda has never taken hers for granted,” he said at the ceremony hosted by Maria Menounos and attended by fellow honoree Tom Selleck.

Presenters included Bridget Moynahan, Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan.

Fonda said she was glad she made the move from big to small screen.

“If you have something you want to say, television is where you want to go,” she said.