Evelyn Lozada gives the Internet a scary reminder about why she divorced Chad Ochocinco

It’s her sad truth.

After Evelyn Lozada was accused of “lying” by castmate Tami Roman on a recent episode of VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” the former Miamian responded with a dramatic picture.

The victim blaming culture discourages DV victims from coming forward. The fear of b…. https://t.co/sNuAb7PAWg pic.twitter.com/1jGEu3mj6z — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) June 26, 2018

Lozada posted on social media a snap of the injuries she sustained after her then husband Chad Ochocino allegedly head butted her during an argument way back in August 2012.

Their quickie divorce was finalized the next month.

Six years later, and the emotional scars remain.