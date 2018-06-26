Posted on

Evelyn Lozada gives the Internet a scary reminder about why she divorced Chad Ochocinco

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

It’s her sad truth.

After Evelyn Lozada was accused of “lying” by castmate Tami Roman on a recent episode of VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” the former Miamian responded with a dramatic picture.

Lozada posted on social media a snap of the injuries she sustained after her then husband Chad Ochocino allegedly head butted her during an argument way back in August 2012.

Their quickie divorce was finalized the next month.

Six years later, and the emotional scars remain.

 

