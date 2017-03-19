We are family: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling take daughters to Jungle Island

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Actors Ben Mendelsohn, Dane DeHaan, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, Writer/Director Derek Cianfrance and actor Emory Cohen attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

One big happy (and gorgeous) family.

Eva Mendes was at Dadeland Mall on Thursday to launch the new New York & Company store and her latest collection with the women’s clothing brand. She told The Miami Herald she was hanging with family, including her 94-year-old abuelita and sister, who attended the event. Eva posted a pic of her and her sis on Instagram.

Miami sister love. Forever 15 💕🌴 #evamendesnyc A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Mar 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Her boyfriend/baby daddy Ryan Gosling was not along.

So a quick scan at the supermarket checkout revealed a Star tabloid story that the Hollywood couple was on the rocks. It would semi sort of make sense as Mendes was not with the “La La Land” at the Oscars, even though the Canadian was nominated for Best Actor.

But all seems good now.

Mendes was spotted with Gosling, as well as their two small daughters, Saturday at Jungle Island.

A release for the zoo said the fam took a private Ultimate Jungle Trek. During the behind-the-scenes tour, the star couple, who are animal lovers, met with a cassowary (rare bird) named Mama Cass; touched the collar of an Andean Condor; helped feed alligators; and interacted with two-toed sloths, lemurs, a capuchin monkey and Aldabra tortoises.

Mendes, a Miami native (she was born at Jackson Memorial), also got to meet Ace, a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig that was born in Hialeah and listens to commands in Spanish only (luckily the actress-designer is bilingual).

Eva and Ryan’s daughters Amada, almost 1, and Esmeralda, almost 3, were presented with a pink painting created by Peanut, a 13-year-old orangutan and cancer survivor.

Too cute, or what?