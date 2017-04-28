Posted on

Eva Longoria rocks a way plunging neckline at Latin Billboards

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Eva Longoria was looking way, um, more filled out during two appearances in Miami.

The actress-producer walked the red carpet at the Latin Music Billboard awards on Thursday night, braless in a white cut out pants ensemble.

Then on Friday she appeared on Telemundo’s Nuevo Dia, busting out ever so slightly in a baby pink fitted dress.  

Hello Miami! #PressDay #Lowriders

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

She is currently promoting her new movie Lowriders. It  The film depicts the Low Rider car culture in Southern California and out May 12.

She posed with her costar Demian Bichir on the red carpet, with the caption: “I love this man!” 

 

Comments

