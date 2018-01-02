Eva Longoria and her baby bump take Miami for the holidays
Eva Longoria wouldn’t let a little thing like pregnancy get in the way of her fun.
The onetime “Desperate Housewives” star was spotted at Seaspice Saturday night, drinking (ostensibly) virgin cocktails.
Longoria has been in Miami over the holidays with Mexican media mogul hubby Jose “Pepe” Antonio Baston.
The mother to be was seen with her arms wrapped around Baston in Miami Beach on Monday.
The 42 year old recently confirmed she was expecting a boy, and is about four months along.