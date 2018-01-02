Eva Longoria and her baby bump take Miami for the holidays

Eva Longoria wouldn’t let a little thing like pregnancy get in the way of her fun.

The onetime “Desperate Housewives” star was spotted at Seaspice Saturday night, drinking (ostensibly) virgin cocktails.

Longoria has been in Miami over the holidays with Mexican media mogul hubby Jose “Pepe” Antonio Baston.

Final Saturday night of 2017 #Miami A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Dec 30, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

The mother to be was seen with her arms wrapped around Baston in Miami Beach on Monday.

The 42 year old recently confirmed she was expecting a boy, and is about four months along.