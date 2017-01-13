Posted on

Gloria and Emilio Estefan to get lifetime achievement award

Miami supestar musical couple Emilio and Gloria Estefan.
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Power couple alert!

The T.J. Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer and AIDS Research has announced a tribute honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The famous duo will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday afternoon at the Eden Roc’s Pompeii Ballroom. Afo Verde, CEO and chairman of Sony Music, Latin America, Spain & Portugal, will present the Estefans with the award; Enrique Santos, iHeart Radio host, will emcee; and their talented daughter Emily Estefan will perform.

Tickets to the event, which is part of the NATPE 17 Conference, can be purchased by calling 646-841-1394 or at www.martellinmiami.org.

