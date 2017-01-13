Gloria and Emilio Estefan to get lifetime achievement award

Power couple alert!

The T.J. Martell Foundation for Leukemia, Cancer and AIDS Research has announced a tribute honoring Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The famous duo will be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award on Thursday afternoon at the Eden Roc’s Pompeii Ballroom. Afo Verde, CEO and chairman of Sony Music, Latin America, Spain & Portugal, will present the Estefans with the award; Enrique Santos, iHeart Radio host, will emcee; and their talented daughter Emily Estefan will perform.

Tickets to the event, which is part of the NATPE 17 Conference, can be purchased by calling 646-841-1394 or at www.martellinmiami.org .