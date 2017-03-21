Caliente! Enrique Iglesias, Rafael Nadal team up for grand opening of Tatel Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MARCH 20: Rafael Nadal and Enrique Iglesias attends the Grand Opening Celebration of TATEL Miami at TATEL Miami on March 20, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Enrique Iglesias and Rafael Nadal can really draw a crowd.

On Monday night, the pop singer and tennis star attended a blowout party to celebrate the opening of their restaurant, Tatel Miami, a sister to the Madrid eatery.

The upscale eatery is located at the Ritz Carlton South Beach, in the space formerly known as David Bouley Evolution.

Iglesias and Nadal — pals who are both originally from Spain — apparently were on madrileño time, arriving two hours late.

A huge crowd of media, VIPs and gate crashers swarmed the men, who briefly posed for pics and interviews. Nadal was dressed in a smart suit; Iglesias looked more casual, wearing his signature baseball cap.

Iglesias said he was “proud” to bring Tatel to Miami, where he resides with longtime partner Anna Kournikova. It officially opens 5:30 p.m. for dinner Tuesday.

Next up for the son of Latin crooner Julio Iglesias: teaming up yet again with good buddy Pitbull, co-headlining a summer tour with “La Banda” winners CNCO as support. It kicks off June 3 in Chicago, reaching AmericanAirlines Arena. June 23

