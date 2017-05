Enrique Iglesias is getting up there.

The pop star turned 42 on Monday but he wasn’t home in Miami celebrating.

Iglesias is on tour and stopped in Helsinki for the big day.

Best way to spend my birthday. Thank you #Helsinki 😁 A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on May 8, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

He told concertgoers his news and posted a video of their reaction. Then they all began to sing his hit “Bailando”.

Enrique’s back home next month linking up with Pitbull at AmericanAirlines Arena June 23.