Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull together again

There’s still time to get your tickets for the Enrique Iglesias/Pitbull concert Friday night. The pals/collaborators will be making a stop at home at AmericanAirlines Arena before they get back on the road.

The opening act is boy band CNCO, from Univision’s “La Banda.” Last time Iglesias and Pitbull toured together was in 2015, but they are still making the magic happen.

Talk about magic. The other night in Dallas while playing the AmericanAirlines Center, Iglesias jumped into the crowd and began dancing with a fan.

Before going back to performing, Anna Kournikova’s longtime lover kissed the woman, and she reportedly collapsed in his arms. There’s a pic on the Dallas Morning Observer’s site. We are sure Kournikova isn’t jealous at all. 

That’s nothing new for the Spaniard. Billboard highlighted six unforgettable concert moments, crazy times usually fueled by Iglesias’ penchant for swigging alcohol before (and sometimes during) a show.

