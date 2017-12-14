Posted on

Emma Roberts braves cold temperatures to hit the beach: ‘J’adore Miami’

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

A little chilly Miami weather didn’t bother Emma Roberts.

The Daily Mail got snaps of her braving the low temps in a bathing suit. We’ve been averaging in the 60s for the past few days. Not exactly beach weather.

The “Scream Queens” actress also posted a video while in town with L.A. stylist Bret Elkin.

Roberts’ video sees her standing in front of the famous mural in the Eden Roc lobby that hangs outside famed Japanese restaurant Nobu.

Julia Roberts’ niece then went to the beach and you can hear the wind whipping up.

“Who loves Miami?” Emma Snapchatted. ” It’s so gorgeous!  I can’t even stand it.”

J’adore Miami

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

The 26-year-old later posed with the caption: “J’adore Miami.”

 

