Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Eminem is back.

His words — not ours — in a tweet shared Friday morning announcing the first single on his anticipated album “Revival.”

And the widely-acclaimed rapper has superstar Beyoncé as a feature on his latest song, “Walk on Water.” He teased the title of the song on his Instagram on Thursday, in a photo that appeared to show a written prescription with the words “Take as needed.”

“Walk on Water” is a heartfelt ballad that speaks to the humanity of those people who are often placed on pillars.

Eminem opens up about his self-esteem as it relates to his own music and dealing with the pressure of pleasing his fans.

Always in search of the verse that I haven’t spit yet

Will this step just be another misstep

To tarnish whatever the legacy, love or respect I’ve garnered?

The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless

And it always feels like I’m hitting the mark

‘TIl I go sit in the car, listen, and pick it apart

Like, “this sh** is garbage”

Beyoncé belts out the chorus, telling listeners she’s no Jesus. Both she and Eminem can only walk on water when it’s ice — just like anyone else. The bridge of “Walk on Water” is especially illuminating.

‘Cause I’m only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don’t think you should believe in me the way you do

‘Cause I’m terrified to let you down, oh

The world last heard from Eminem when the Detroit artist spit a freestyle during the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher. In it, he delivered a scathing condemnation of President Donald Trump.

His “Revival” album will be released Nov. 17. It will be his first solo album in four years.