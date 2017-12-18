Emily Estefan is in love — and wants the world to meet her girlfriend

Emily Estefan has found love.

And the daughter of music stars Gloria and Emilio Estefan is yelling it from the rooftops (well, social media).

The 23-year-old singer posted two telling pictures and lengthy posts to her 108,000 followers on Instagram over the weekend.

Saying she is a “a glowing puddle,” Estefan gushed about her lady love @holagemeny, aka Gemeny Hernandez, in one post.

“I love you. Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of,” continued the romantic post, which apparently was to mark their one-year anniversary, Dec. 13.

“I have lived every one of the last 365 days of my life lost in this beautiful place, this beautiful love. Lost in you, and the extraordinary honor of loving you.”

This love letter continues: “You are light, you are beauty, you are home, and you are all that I aspire to be. I don’t know where you came from, but I am sure glad you are here. To 1, to 2, to 20 lifetimes more. I love you.”

Another post complete with an old school Polaroid pic reads: “Happy anniversary to my delicate, bold, intelligent, important, honest, loving, funny (but not funnier than me), brave, compassionate, patient, badass, talented, and the most beautiful… Moon Flower. I love you. One circle exquisitely sealed in time forever. Cheers to many more, and tons more laughing.”

It’s the first pictures we have seen of the couple.

But on Dec. 8, Hernandez had already posted a pic — a red-carpet glam shot of her and Emily all dressed up at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where Gloria Estefan made history by becoming the first Cuban American to be named a Kennedy Center Honoree on Dec 3.

A quick scan of Facebook reveals Hernandez is an administrative coordinator at Florida International University, where she also studied.

“If you’ve ever been anywhere near you, you’d know what I’m about to say is the truth: you are going to take the entire world by storm, little lady,” wrote Emily’s girlfriend. “And I can’t wait to watch.”