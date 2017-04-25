Posted on

Emilio Estefan: “People told me to change my last name.”

Gloria Estefan with her husband, music producer and business man Emilio Estefan, who is featured in this month's Haute Living Magazine.
By Lesley Abravanel For miami.com

Emilio Estefan graces this month’s cover of Haute Living Miami, celebrating his numerous accomplishments in the Magic City. 

In the story, he talks to writer Jacquelynn Powers about several issues including immigration about which he said, “I understand how racism works. It happened in my music career many years ago. People told me to change my last name. People told me to go back to my country. I said, ‘I don’t want to go back to my country. I belong here. This is my home.’ Why should I change my last name? Diversity is what makes this country incredible.” 

He also talked about the national tour of his Tony-nominated Broadway show “On Your Feet!” starting in October in Miami, saying, “We wanted the national tour to start in Miami because it’s a Miami story. Everyone in Miami helped us to make our dreams come true. It’s a play about the American dream and minorities. As much as people dance, a lot of people cry, too, because it’s about the pain when you leave your family.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
Miami Guide
Things we discovered on a 74-mile car trip on the Tamiami Trail from Miami to Naples
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention
Gorillaz to headline III Points for rare, first-time-ever Miami performance