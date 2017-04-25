Emilio Estefan: “People told me to change my last name.”

Gloria Estefan with her husband, music producer and business man Emilio Estefan, who is featured in this month's Haute Living Magazine.

Emilio Estefan graces this month’s cover of Haute Living Miami, celebrating his numerous accomplishments in the Magic City.

In the story, he talks to writer Jacquelynn Powers about several issues including immigration about which he said, “I understand how racism works. It happened in my music career many years ago. People told me to change my last name. People told me to go back to my country. I said, ‘I don’t want to go back to my country. I belong here. This is my home.’ Why should I change my last name? Diversity is what makes this country incredible.”

He also talked about the national tour of his Tony-nominated Broadway show “On Your Feet!” starting in October in Miami, saying, “We wanted the national tour to start in Miami because it’s a Miami story. Everyone in Miami helped us to make our dreams come true. It’s a play about the American dream and minorities. As much as people dance, a lot of people cry, too, because it’s about the pain when you leave your family.”