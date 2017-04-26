Did you hear the one about Emilio Estefan in the bathroom with the pope?

Live wives do tell tales.

Here’s a good one, guys.

Gloria Estefan as on the “Today” show last week and got to talking about her hubby Emilio Estefan, UsWeekly first reported.

The Miami based superstar singer was at the anchor desk with Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, shooting the breeze.

Eventually a topic of bathrooms came up. Then Gloria told a story we have never heard from her before. The famous couple were at the Vatican in 1995 after she had performed, waiting to meet Pope John Paul II. After some time dealing with security checks, nature called Emilio.

“We get in line for the Pope and he goes, ‘I have to go, I have to go,’” Estefan recounted. “So he escapes and asks somebody for directions. He turned the wrong way and opens a door and who’s waiting there?”

The Pope, of course.

Emilio pulled himself together, according to wifey: “He says he didn’t know what to say, so he looks at him and goes, ‘God bless you.’”