Elton John’s retiring but not before Miami fans have two last chances to see him

Elton John’s announcement on Wednesday that he will retire from touring after a three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour has a Miami connection.

After John concludes his tour in 2021 — which gives South Florida audiences a last chance to see him live on Nov. 23 at Sunrise’s BB&T Center and Nov. 24 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena — the superstar says he wants to spend more time with his two children, Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2.

But where does that leave his “music shadow” from Miami Beach?

Adam Chester, Class of ’81 Miami Beach High grad, has been John’s rehearsal pianist for years. He’s the guy that sits in for the star with the Elton John Band to get them stage ready for shows, doing soundchecks, practicing with the band.

In 2007, for instance, one of Chester’s bigger gigs was when he conducted the 68-member Brooklyn Youth Chorus for John’s 60th birthday celebration at Madison Square Garden.

Is Chester out of a job?

Not at all.

“I’m part of the tour and it may go on for about two to three years, and who knows what will come of it?” Chester, 55, said Wednesday afternoon as he hopped a flight to New York. This week, the former Beach High Rock Ensemble member is as busy as his famous boss.

Adam Chester is Elton John’s rehearsal pianist. 2011 Miami Herald File

Chester’s conducting string quartets for Coldplay’s Chris Martin, a choir for Lady Gaga, and he’s rehearsing John’s band at Madison Square Garden for the singer’s Grammy duet performance with Miley Cyrus on Sunday’s 7:30 p.m. CBS telecast.

In addition, Chester’s playing piano with the Elton John Band for Tuesday night’s “Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute” event that will be recorded at the Garden and air later this year on CBS.

For that tribute in New York, he’s playing piano for Elton John. John will be in the audience as he’s feted by stars like Sam Smith, John Legend, Little Big Town and Kesha.

“We’ve been rehearsing that for two weeks and I’m playing piano in the band because Elton will be in the audience. So that’s a first. My head is spinning, but it’s all good, though,” Chester said.

Adam Chester, on playing with Elton John’s band.

“This is the kid from Miami Beach High with all the Elton John posters all over his wall,” Chester added. “This is my dream come true.”

But is this really going to be it for John and the road? The songwriter, whose first hit single, “Your Song,” went Top 10 in 1970, will be 71 in March. John has two sons with husband David Furnish, and he says he’s been performing since he was 17. Even for someone dubbed Captain Fantastic, there has to be an end date.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” said John’s statement. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Elton John plans a three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour. He has two dates in South Florida in November 2018. David Lachapelle Rogers and Cowan

But is this really going to be it for John and the road? After all, we heard the same from Cher, the Who and the Eagles — and even from John in 1976 when, at 29, he told Playboy he couldn’t imagine himself playing “Crocodile Rock” at 40.

How about 40, 50, 60 and even 70? In December, John played “Crocodile Rock” at a concert in Germany, along with his other hits, including “Philadelphia Freedom” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

John has also featured “Crocodile Rock” in his Million Dollar Piano Vegas residency show at Caesar’s Palace since 2011. The Vegas engagement will end in May after more than 200 shows.

“We don’t know if anyone considers this the end, really,” said Chester, who now lives in Los Angeles. “This is a definition for moving forward. Elton wants to spend more time with his kids but I don’t think he could ever stop. This is his passion. He’s a performer. The best.”

John’s statement comes on the heels of his former label mate Neil Diamond’s own announcement. Diamond, 77, said he was retiring from the concert stage, effective immediately, owing to a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.