Posted on

It’s over: Elle Macpherson splits from billionaire hubby Jeff Soffer

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

It’s over. 

Elle Macpherson and Jeff Soffer have split, reports Page Six.

The Aussie supermodel and billionaire developer were married in 2013 in Fiji.

“She has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids, and is looking for her own house in Miami,” an insider tells the publication. Macpherson has two sons, Flynn and Aurelius Cy, with her ex, financier Arpad Busson. 

What’s the issue? It’s looking like the oldest one in the book.

“He has been linked to some other women, but insists they are just friends.”

Daily Mail has pics of the ex couple’s opulent mansion

We are sure Elle will find a perfectly fabulous place to live. 

Comments

