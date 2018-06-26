Posted on

Elle Macpherson just got trolled — for telling people what to eat

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

She probably meant well. Of course she did.

We’re talking about Elle Macpherson, the supermodel dubbed “The Body.”

The stunner came under fire recently for a British TV segment on “This Morning,” telling her viewers how to get the perfect physique for the beach or pool this summer, reports Daily Mail.

While most people may realize shoveling pasta down your throat isn’t going to help you reach your goal weight, Macpherson may have touched a nerve.

Twitter reacted especially badly when the Aussie shared that she sometimes skips dinner or drinks a shake if she ate too much at breakfast or lunch.

As for Macpherson, she has not responded to the online criticism. The 54 year old may be too busy dieting or exercising.

