Elle Macpherson just got trolled — for telling people what to eat

She probably meant well. Of course she did.

We’re talking about Elle Macpherson, the supermodel dubbed “The Body.”

The stunner came under fire recently for a British TV segment on “This Morning,” telling her viewers how to get the perfect physique for the beach or pool this summer, reports Daily Mail.

Thank goodness Elle McPherson is on @thismorning telling us how to get beach body ready. I thought I just needed a beach and a body.

Shame on you #ThisMorning — Just _ me _ rambling (@KerryF_says) June 20, 2018

While most people may realize shoveling pasta down your throat isn’t going to help you reach your goal weight, Macpherson may have touched a nerve.

One of my biggest pet peeves is when people (mostly women) say they’re not eating carbs in order to be healthier and/or to lose weight. Carbs are ENERGY and are one of the three essential macronutrients…. — Jess Appleton (@jessappleton4) June 20, 2018

Twitter reacted especially badly when the Aussie shared that she sometimes skips dinner or drinks a shake if she ate too much at breakfast or lunch.

Sod the beach “body pressure.” The beach will receive my body as it is. #ThisMorning — ☠Chelle☠ (@_MissDudette) June 20, 2018

As for Macpherson, she has not responded to the online criticism. The 54 year old may be too busy dieting or exercising.

Elle Macpherson comes under fire for her summer weight loss advice https://t.co/8XAvoftfXF pic.twitter.com/sTWQvJ27ZR — The Independent (@Independent) June 21, 2018