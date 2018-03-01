At the end of last year, he promised to lose 40 pounds.

Now Raúl de Molina is making good on that promise.

The El Gordo and La Flaca host is ready to change his eating habits and improve his health.

De Molina is getting professional help, the TV personality announced on Monday’s show.

“I weigh almost 70 pounds less than I did 20 years ago, but I talked to my wife and said, ‘No, Mili, I have to do this and do it right,'” he said. “I left the house yesterday and went to a place where I will be hospitalized for the next three weeks.”

A quick check of the native Cuban’s Instagram reveals the place: Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa in Doral, where he’s been put on a food and meal plan to change his life. He’ll continue to work on the show while he gets treated at the facility.

“I wake up very early and exercise and eat well. No salt or sugar,” reads the post. “An exercise routine and trainers to tell you how to better yourself.”

We can’t wait to see the small screen legend’s progress in three weeks. The show may have to undergo a name change to “El Flaco y La Flaca.”