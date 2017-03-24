EDM royalty meet over beers and music at Ultra event

It’s not every day you see EDM royalty in one place.

But it’s Ultra, after all.

World renowned DJs and Grammy Award winners touched down at The Music Lounge by BMF Media + iHeartMedia Thursday for surprise performances and exclusive merch at the W Hotel.

Arriving through a secret door, Martin Garrix left some of his bigger fans dumbstruck.

Over at the so-called Boohoo bungalow, the Nervo twins went on a private tour of the “dream closet”, full of fashion must-haves. Over the men’s grooming area, Cedric Gervais took home a MAN cap, while Cash Cash eyed edgy shirts.

Others music stars in the house: producer Marshmello with the signature bucket on his head; as well as electro titans David Guetta, Hardwell and Alesso. The guys sipped their beers as they interviewed with Y100’s Frankie P, teasing news about new upcoming tracks and their favorite Ultra memories.

Guetta quipped he couldn’t believe how long he’s been doing music and actually being successful at it.