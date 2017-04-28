Show your Fyre Festival tickets and get a sweet deal on a room at this Brickell hotel

Lots of displaced party seekers could be spending the night in the Miami airport thanks to the fiasco of Fyre Festival, an uber luxury music festival planned for this weekend that descended into chaos at the Bahamas.

Early arrivals took to social media to complain about everything from unfinished accommodations, lack of food, water and complete disarray. Thanks to the outcry, the festival was officially cancelled. But where does that leave all the people that were en route via MIA? Well, if you don’t want to sleep in the airport while you wait to salvage your weekend, EAST Miami, the hotel in the swanky Brickell City Centre, is here to rescue you.

EAST, Miami is offering a super discounted last minute booking rate for folks traveling through Miami due to the unfortunate circumstances at Fyer Festival in the Bahamas today. The Fyre Festival “Give me Shelter” offer is the perfect way for you to relax (in a room) and soak up some sun before heading back home.

The special rate, which starts at $199 is for festival goers only. Fyre Festival* tickets with dates 4/27-4/30 must be presented at check-in. Click the link in bio and use PROMO CODE: FYRE to book now. **Fyre Festival is a registered trademark of Fyre Festival