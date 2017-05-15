Dwyane Wade would’ve taken a photo with you at Fi’lia. If only you had been there.

No, he’s still not back for good, Heat fans. But Dwyane Wade is still making the most of his time in Miami.

He was spotted Thursday treating his entire personal team -sponsors, stylists, agents – to dinner at Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. The dinner, we’re told, was a “fun night to say thank you for their hard work.”

Wade may not be a Heat player anymore, but the entire restaurant was thrilled he was there, and when diners asked for photo opps, he happily obliged.

The biggest fan there, though, was mom Jolinda Wade, who sat proudly next to her son all evening. Awww. D Wade may not be a Miami boy anymore, but he’ll always be a mama’s boy.