Posted on

Dwyane Wade surprises the Waffle House hero on ‘Ellen’

dwyane wade
By Jordan McPhersonFor Miami.com

James Shaw Jr., known as the man who stopped a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House last weekend, said during an appearance on “Ellen” that there are two things in his life that matter above everything else

The first: His 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

The second: Basketball.

And who happens to be Shaw’s favorite player?

“Dwyane Wade,” Shaw said. “I like the way he carries himself off the court.”

Moments later, out walks Wade to Shaw’s amazement.

“[Wade] just dropped everything,” Ellen DeGeneres told Shaw. “We told him that you loved him and he was your favorite, so he just flew out for you.”

READ: The Miami Marlins are back. Could you please tell us why we should care?

 Shaw, 29, has made headlines after disarming a shooter at a Waffle House in Nashville early Sunday morning.

“I’m glad I could be here. I really am,” Wade said. “I look at you, I know you don’t want to be called a hero, but I look at you as an American hero … I would say obviously how brave you are, but for me, when I sit down with my kids and I sit down with them and talk about role models and who I want them to look up to, I tell them to look up to you.”

After Shaw told Wade he hopes to find a way to bring awareness to the mental health crisis in the United States, Wade passed along a check for $20,000 to help Shaw toward that cause.

“I knew Ellen was doing something. I couldn’t be outdone,” Wade said. “I wanted to make sure I matched it as well.”

Wade’s ventures to help the community have been readily noticed over the past couple months.

Read more: https://hrld.us/2jmfLBp

Comments

More Like This
Pollo Tropical is introducing new chicken wraps. Here’s how to get one free.
After less than two years, both of these South Beach restaurants are closed
The giant piñata is coming back to drop free drinks into your life
Miami Guide
Here are our favorite bars and top party spots in Miami Beach
Tourists Former Salty Donut chef wants to open a ‘doughnut bar.’ We want him to do that, too.
This margarita costs $100 for Cinco de Mayo, but you get to keep the fancy glass