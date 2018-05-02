Dwyane Wade surprises the Waffle House hero on ‘Ellen’
James Shaw Jr., known as the man who stopped a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House last weekend, said during an appearance on “Ellen” that there are two things in his life that matter above everything else
The first: His 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn.
The second: Basketball.
And who happens to be Shaw’s favorite player?
“Dwyane Wade,” Shaw said. “I like the way he carries himself off the court.”
Moments later, out walks Wade to Shaw’s amazement.
“[Wade] just dropped everything,” Ellen DeGeneres told Shaw. “We told him that you loved him and he was your favorite, so he just flew out for you.”
Shaw, 29, has made headlines after disarming a shooter at a Waffle House in Nashville early Sunday morning.
“I’m glad I could be here. I really am,” Wade said. “I look at you, I know you don’t want to be called a hero, but I look at you as an American hero … I would say obviously how brave you are, but for me, when I sit down with my kids and I sit down with them and talk about role models and who I want them to look up to, I tell them to look up to you.”
After Shaw told Wade he hopes to find a way to bring awareness to the mental health crisis in the United States, Wade passed along a check for $20,000 to help Shaw toward that cause.
“I knew Ellen was doing something. I couldn’t be outdone,” Wade said. “I wanted to make sure I matched it as well.”
Wade’s ventures to help the community have been readily noticed over the past couple months.
