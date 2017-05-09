Dwyane Wade back in Miami to support wifey Gabrielle Union at beauty event

Man, is this couple cute or what?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union seem to have the secret sauce for the perfect relationship.

While Union was in town Sunday touting her new haircare products, Wade came along to support her (as well as party with his old buddies).

Vibes A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 29, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

While Union chatted with customers at Ulta Beauty about Flawless at Kendallgate Shopping Center, Wade was there by her side.

They loved it up by a large poster set up for the event.

Though their, um, union seems air tight, wifey did manage to get a dig in about the Chicago Bulls guard, joking to E! News that Wade refuses to put the toilet seat down after he does his business.

“There’s nothing worse than falling in. It’s like in the middle of the night. Because I drink a gallon of water a day, like, sometimes that gallon goes into the evening and I have to wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom and I’ve fallen in, and my butt has actually hit the cold toilet water, and it’s not pretty.”

Union also had some words of advice for social-media shade throwers:

“Any time someone is trolling you what they are doing is putting a massive spotlight on their own insecurities. Haters are fans that just haven’t gotten the facts yet.”

Next up for the Being Mary Jane star: A book called “We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That are Funny, Complicated, and True.” It’s a collection of essays about Union’s life and career. She also has a wine called Vanilla Puddin so it may be about that venture as well.

As for Wade, he looked fit as ever.

Interesting fashion choice, though — a T-shirt that read “The times, they are a changin.”

Could the 35 year old basketball superstar be sending a message to his still loyal Miami Heat fans?