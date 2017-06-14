Posted on

Who’s at the Frost Museum of Science? Dwyane Wade and family

The Wade fam in 3D at Frost Science MuseumFrost Museum of Science
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Dwyane WadeGabrielle Union and Wade’s 10-year-old son Zion Wade, who recently starred in a hilarious kids’ sports show, “The Simple Report” with the son of L.A. Clippers player Chris Paul, visited the new Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

The three, matching in all-denim attire, enjoyed their day-long visit a lot, we’re told. They hit up the the “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” planetarium show, were mesmerized by the fish and touched the stingrays. Zion sported the UV-sensitive Frost Science sunglasses and loved the tacos from Food@Science.

Wade, incidentally, is all about the science of shutting down Twitter trolls, responding to one non-fan who called Wade the weakest link on the Chicago Bulls: “It’s okay bro. You can twitter finger @me to make yourself feel like you pay my salary or that you can beat me in anything in life.” A slam dunk, that was. 

