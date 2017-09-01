Dwyane Wade gives words of encouragement to a little Miami fan

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 13: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat during the game against the Orlando Magic on April 13, 2015 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Getty

Dwyane Wade helped to soften the blow for one little kid.

On Sunday, Jonathan Perez, 6, was heartbroken after losing the Semi-Finals at the YMCA in Homestead vs the South Dade Pitbulls. The first grader’s team is called Elite Lighting, the league for Elite Sports Miami.

The final score: 16-12. Jonathan made 3 points in the game.

Losing defines your character. Anyone can be great in winning but how you respond to losing is the real Greatness! Head up&get it next yr https://t.co/ayeDDMQ2Rx — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 28, 2017

Mom Christina Perez said she and her husband were heartbroken to see their little boy so sad.

“This was his first taste of losing big, you know?” said the entertainment publicist. “But it was also nice to see how passionate he is about playing basketball.”

When @dwyanewade sends your kid words of encouragement ❤️ 🏀 A post shared by Christina Perez (@kiksperez3) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

Mom took a pic of Jonathan hugging his dad, Jesus, who was telling him it was OK that he lost, he tried his best, and will try again next season.

It was such a Kodak moment that Jesus Perez sent a shout-out via Twitter to Wade, Jonathan’s favorite basketball player, asking for the NBA star’s advice. Head up & get it next yr.”

“It’s so amazing that he did that,” said Christina. “Jonathan lit up and his smile was ear to ear! Even this morning half asleep when I was waking him up I mentioned it to him and he smiled with excitement all over again.”